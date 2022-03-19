The Apple iPhone SE 2022 that has gone live for sale can be purchased at ₹25,900. Launched on March 8, 2022, the third generation iPhone SE was launched at ₹43,900 for the 64GB variant. iPhone SE 2022 is the first 5G smartphone under its ‘affordable’ category. Amazon India is offering upto ₹16,000 on exchange of your old phones. Taking the best possible exchange value, the iPhone SE 2022 price drops to ₹27,900 for the 64GB.

On top of it, SBI Credit card users can also get ₹2,000 instant discount on the purchase of iPhone SE 2022 on Amazon India’s website. Thus, the additional ₹2,000 instant discount brings the price further down to ₹25,900 for iPhone SE 2022.

Similar offer is also applicable on the 128GB and 256GB models of iPhone SE 2022. You can visit the Amazon India website and check the exchange value of your old phone. You have to feed the IMEI number and brand name and an automatic calculated amount will be shown to you. The exchange value depends upon date of purchase and the physical appearance of your old phone.

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 features A15 Bionic chipset and is 5G-enabled. It has a 4.7 inch display coupled with 12MP rear and a 7MP front lens. It runs on iOS 15 out of the box.

Similarly, the 2020-launched iPhone SE can be purchased at ₹10,450 on Flipkart. The price is being calculated by taking into account the best possible exchange value which is ₹19,749 currently. Flipkart is selling the Product Red 64GB at ₹30,199 now. The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card holders can also get 5 per cent cashback as well.

The iPhone SE 2020 has the similar features except the processor. The second generation iPhone SE uses A13 Bionic chipset and is not 5G-enabled.

