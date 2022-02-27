Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 could be launched anytime next month which is most likely as per various news reports but what do we expect in this new ‘affordable’ iPhone this year? There are news that Apple might change the design of iPhone SE 3 2022 which seems very unlikely as of now but the biggest surprise could be the pricing of the phone. Although, the US-based trillion dollar company calls the SE edition iPhones ‘ affordable ’ which is highly debatable.

Apple is expected to launch the third generation iPhone SE 3 2022 in March. Samsung has already launched its premium flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S22, already, and OnePlus could be thinking to bring 10 Pro series next month also. Apple has not confirmed the launch date or month yet.

Latest news report claims that Apple could launch the iPhone SE 3 2022 at $300 as the starting variant. The previous launches of iPhone SE tell a different story. The amount translates to ₹22,522 which is not going to be true in any format. Apple launching iPhone SE 2022 at that price will drive the smartphone market upside down in India and similarly going to kill all its previous generation iPhone SE phones, and the mini versions of the flagship range.

Above all, it is believed that iPhone SE 2022 is going to be a 5G-enabled handset that further refutes the above mentioned and expected pricing of it. Rumours also say that Apple will bring affordable iPad as well.

Apple is expected to use the currently available chipset which is A15 Bionic in the iPhone SE 3. This is the same SoC being used last year in the iPhone 13 series. The OS will be the latest too. Currently, iPhones are running on iOS 15 on the various levels depending upon countries and models.

The news reports say that Apple is more likely to change the resolution of iPhone SE 3 cameras. The current model uses a 12MP at the rear and a 7MP for selfies. The iPhone SE 3 2022 could see the same lens set up or may be the selfie lens might improve a bit.

