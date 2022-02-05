Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 launch date becomes more realistic. Expected features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple may launch the next-generation iPhone SE 3 2022 next month. According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based trillion dollar company may pick March 8, 2022 as the launch date for the iPhone SE 3. The third-generation of so-called-affordable iPhone will see 5G capabilities this year and countries like India plans to roll out the services commercially next year. We have been guessing the date and the month of this possible launch for day but now it is almost certain that it will take place next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple may launch the next-generation iPhone SE 3 2022 next month. According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based trillion dollar company may pick March 8, 2022 as the launch date for the iPhone SE 3. The third-generation of so-called-affordable iPhone will see 5G capabilities this year and countries like India plans to roll out the services commercially next year. We have been guessing the date and the month of this possible launch for day but now it is almost certain that it will take place next month.

Here are likely features that iPhone SE 3 2022 would see: {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here are likely features that iPhone SE 3 2022 would see: Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Display {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the expected features, iPhone SE 3 2022 is more likely to come with the same monotonous 4.7 inch display form factor, having a circular TouchID. As an upgrade, we would love to see availability of FaceID in iPhone SE 3 2022. If Apple changes the design users will get more screen size for content and online usages.

Cameras

The news reports say that Apple is more likely to change the resolution of iPhone SE 3 cameras. The current model uses a 12MP at the rear and a 7MP for selfies. The iPhone SE 3 2022 could see the same lens set up or may be the selfie lens might improve a bit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processor

Apple is expected to use the currently available chipset which is A15 Bionic in the iPhone SE 3. This is the same SoC being used last year in the iPhone 13 series. The OS will be the latest too. Currently, iPhones are running on iOS 15 on the various levels depending upon countries and models. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Battery {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple likes to keep it a secret so we will do it too. Nevertheless, iPhone SE 3 2022 could see a more powerful battery than the iPhone SE 2020. We aren’t sure about the charger as well.

Price

The SE is termed as affordable so the iPhone SE 2022 will be in ‘affordable’ segment, but we have to see whether people in India can afford it or not. Nonetheless, iPhone SE 3 2022 could land in premium segment here where OnePlus enjoys dominance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}