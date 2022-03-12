Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 with 5G price drops to 28,300. Know all about this offer

Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 with 5G price drops to ₹28,300. Know all about this offer2 min read . 11:00 PM IST
- iPhone SE 3 2022 became the first SE phone to get 5G
- It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset
The newly launched Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 can be purchased at ₹30,300. The e-commerce portal, Amazon India, is offering this handsome deal on the third generation affordable iPhone SE. Originally priced at ₹43,900, which was the launched price as well, is being offered under the exchange offer as well. Amazon is offering upto ₹13,600 for the old/used phone, though the price differs from model to model. Deducting the best possible exchange value, iPhone SE 3 price drops to ₹30,300.
The pre-order of the iPhone SE 2022 has already begun and the sale will begin on March 18. The US-based iPhone maker launched iPhone SE 3 2022 on March 8 along with other products. Amazon will start delivering the iPhone SE 3 starting March 19 in India. SBI credit card holders can get instant discount of ₹2,000. Thus, the effective price of iPhone SE 3 2022 drops to ₹28,300 for the 64GB variant.
Apple iPhone SE 3 is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. The iPhone SE 3 2022 also became the first SE phone to get 5G feature. It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset available in iPhone 13 series.
In optics, iPhone SE 3 2022 is similar to its two predecessors, iPhone SE and iPhone SE 2020. It has single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front lens. iPhone SE 3 has 4.7 inch Retina HD display.
Similarly, the iPhone SE 2020 is currently priced at ₹29,999 on Flipkart. The 64GB variant is also available at 5 per cent discount which is around ₹1500. The e-commerce portal, Flipkart, is accepting your old phones under its exchange program.
Flipkart is offering up to ₹13,000 on the used phones going in for exchange. Therefore, iPhone SE 2020 price reduces to ₹15,499. Here also, the exchange value differs depending upon the year of purchase and the physical condition of the phone.
