Apple iPhone SE 3 is likely to get launched in March 2022. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is likely to launch the third generation of iPhone SE 3 during March this year. The Apple iPhone SE 3 targets aspirational markets like India and shifting Android user base to iOS. The new iPhone SE 3 2022 is likely to feature the same 4.7 inch Retina display coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. News reports also suggest that iPhone SE 3 may see the light of the day in March most probably.

The iPhone SE 3 2022 is likely to run on A15 Bionic chipset along with iOS 15 which is being currently used in iPhone series 13. In cameras, the iPhone SE 3 might see 12MP rear lens and a 7MP front camera for selfies.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple is expected to start the trial production of its budget segment smartphone Apple iPhone SE 3 soon. Traditionally, iPhone SE has been designed to target the developing nations like India who aspire to own an iPhone. As per reports, the US-based company will start the production of iPhone SE 3 soon.

Apple has been using the same design in SE 3 previously, having the circular fingerprint ID and a mediocre 4.7 inch display. There might be a possibility that Apple might introduce the FaceID to the next generation of iPhone SE. For the photography, iPhone SE 3 is likely to ship the 12MP rear lens and 8MP selfie lens.

Traditionally, Apple keeps the iPhone SE in the premium category (above 30k) in India which makes it to compete against OnePlus and Samsung. The 2022 iPhone SE is more likely to get a price tag of ₹44,990.

