Apple Spring Launch event is becoming more realistic as the days progress. The launch event, probably happening on March 8, 2022, will see products in the affordable segment. Affordable as per Apple’s standard, may see the third generation iPhone SE 3 2022 and an affordable Macbook Pro as well.

We did give you the details about the expected features of Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 in our last post and now the latest news reports say that the US-based trillion dollar company might also bring the Macbook Pro in affordable segment.

According to the Bloomberg writer, Mike Gurman, the new entry-level Macbook Pro would not have features like Touch Bar that is available in the higher-end Macbook Pro models. The screen refresh rate will also be on the standard frequency and not up to the high-end refresh rate of 120Hz.

As per news reports, the affordable Apple Macbook Pro could use the M2 chipset. The mini-LED backlighting will also make way for it. The screen size of the Macbook Pro could be on the lesser side as compared to high-end variants.

He also suggests that the entry-level MacBook Pro may also compromise storage and performance. “It’ll be one of many Macs in the pipeline with the M2 chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini and revamped MacBook Air," he added.

As for the Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 is concerned, the phone is likely to ship with the same sized display of 4.7 inch. The third generation iPhone SE 3 is likely to ship with A15 Bionic chipset and with iOS 15 out-of-the-box. The news speculations say that Apple could change the resolution of lenses in the iPhone SE 3 2022.

For the developing nations which the Apple targets with iPhone SE is likely to come in two RAM options of 3GB and 4GB.

