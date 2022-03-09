Apple iPhone SE 5G: Five easy ways to understand the ‘affordable’ iPhone

Apple iPhone SE 5G: Five easy ways to understand the ‘affordable’ iPhone1 min read . 01:37 AM IST
Apple has launched the iPhone SE 3 with 5G features and thus ended the speculation about this and that feature. In a nutshell, iPhone SE 3 2022 is quite the same phone as its previous generation sibling, the iPhone SE 2020, but with new processor. The Apple has launched the new iPhone SE 3 at $429 and is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants.
Available in three colours; Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red, the iPhone SE goes on pre-order this Friday and the sale begins on March 18.
Here are the five easy points to understand the iPhone SE 3 2022:
1: The Apple has packed the iPhone SE 3 with the same 4.7 inch display which is IP67 rated. The circular Touch ID continues in iPhone SE 3 and the Face ID can’t be seen now.
2: iPhone SE 3 gets the same 12MP rear camera and the 7MP front camera. No change here either.
3: The only highlight remains the usage of A15 Bionic chipset which is currently being used in the iPhone 13 series. The 5G-enabled 4nm chipset is coupled with iOS 15.
4: The battery is still unknown to us but Apple claims that it can go for a day due to the A15 chipset.
5: The Apple iPhone SE 3 will cost ₹43,900 for the 64GB variant with the Indian currency depreciating against the US Dollar and added GST.
