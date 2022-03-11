The newly launched Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 with 5G goes on pre-order today. Apple launched the iPhone SE 3 with 5G features on March 8 along with iPad Air and new colour variants of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. In a nutshell, iPhone SE 3 2022 is quite the same phone as its previous generation sibling, the iPhone SE 2020, but with new processor. The Apple has launched the new iPhone SE 3 at $429 in US and is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants.

Available in three colours; Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red, the iPhone SE goes on pre-order on March 10 as the sale begins on March 18.

The Apple has packed the iPhone SE 3 with the same 4.7 inch display which is IP67 rated. The circular Touch ID continues in iPhone SE 3 and the Face ID can’t be seen now. iPhone SE 3 gets the same 12MP rear camera and the 7MP front camera.

The only highlight remains the usage of A15 Bionic chipset which is currently being used in the iPhone 13 series. The 5G-enabled 4nm chipset is coupled with iOS 15.

The battery is still unknown to us but Apple claims that it can go for a day due to the A15 chipset. The Apple iPhone SE 3 will cost ₹43,900 for the 64GB variant for people buying it in India. Buyers can pre-order iPhone SE 3 from Apple India Store website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.