Apple iPhone SE 5G goes on pre-order today. Know where and how much to pay

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The newly launched Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 with 5G goes on pre-order today. Apple launched the iPhone SE 3 with 5G features on March 8 along with iPad Air and new colour variants of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. In a nutshell, iPhone SE 3 2022 is quite the same phone as its previous generation sibling, the iPhone SE 2020, but with new processor. The Apple has launched the new iPhone SE 3 at $429 in US and is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The newly launched Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 with 5G goes on pre-order today. Apple launched the iPhone SE 3 with 5G features on March 8 along with iPad Air and new colour variants of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. In a nutshell, iPhone SE 3 2022 is quite the same phone as its previous generation sibling, the iPhone SE 2020, but with new processor. The Apple has launched the new iPhone SE 3 at $429 in US and is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants.

Available in three colours; Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red, the iPhone SE goes on pre-order on March 10 as the sale begins on March 18. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Available in three colours; Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red, the iPhone SE goes on pre-order on March 10 as the sale begins on March 18. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Apple has packed the iPhone SE 3 with the same 4.7 inch display which is IP67 rated. The circular Touch ID continues in iPhone SE 3 and the Face ID can’t be seen now. iPhone SE 3 gets the same 12MP rear camera and the 7MP front camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The only highlight remains the usage of A15 Bionic chipset which is currently being used in the iPhone 13 series. The 5G-enabled 4nm chipset is coupled with iOS 15. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The battery is still unknown to us but Apple claims that it can go for a day due to the A15 chipset. The Apple iPhone SE 3 will cost ₹43,900 for the 64GB variant for people buying it in India. Buyers can pre-order iPhone SE 3 from Apple India Store website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}