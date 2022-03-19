The Apple iPhone SE 2022 and the fifth generation iPad Air have gone on sale in India. They were launched on March 8 during Apple’s Spring event. It also saw new colour variants to the iPhone 13 series, new Mac Studio and Studio Display. The Apple iPhone 13 and mini got a Green colour variant while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max received an Alpine Green batch mate. These new colour variants of iPhone 13 series also went live.

The pre-order for iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air started on March 11 and the deliveries went live on March 18 in India. iPhone SE 2022 is available in three colours; Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red.

The Apple has packed the iPhone SE 3 with the same 4.7 inch display which is IP67 rated. The circular Touch ID continues in iPhone SE 3 and the Face ID can’t be seen now. iPhone SE 3 gets the same 12MP rear camera and the 7MP front camera.

The only highlight remains the usage of A15 Bionic chipset which is currently being used in the iPhone 13 series. The 5G-enabled 4nm chipset is coupled with iOS 15.

The battery is still unknown to us but Apple claims that it can go for a day due to the A15 chipset. The Apple iPhone SE 3 will cost ₹43,900 for the 64GB variant for people buying it in India. You can buy it from Apple India store and through Flipkart and Amazon also. It comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models. The other two variants cost ₹48,900 and ₹58,900 respectively.

Similarly, the fifth-gen iPad Air 2022 will be available at ₹54,900 for the 64GB for the Wi-Fi model. The Wi-Fi and Cellular model costs ₹68,900 for the 64GB. It comes in Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colours. It will be available at all the above mentioned stores.

The iPad Air 2022 gets a 10.1 inch Liquid Retina display coupled by M1 chip. It gets a 12MP front camera for video calls along with a 12MP rear lens.

