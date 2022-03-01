Apple iPhone SE can be purchased as low as ₹15,499. The e-commerce portal, Flipkart is offering the first generation Apple iPhone SE at 24 per cent off. Priced originally at ₹39,900, the iPhone SE is currently selling at ₹30,299. On top of it, Flipkart is also offering the exchange value on your older smartphone. The exchange value can go up to ₹14,800. It takes down the price of Apple iPhone SE to ₹15,499.

Apple iPhone SE features a 4.7 inch display, 12MP rear camera and a 7MP selfie lens. It features A13 Bionic chipset.

The Apple iPhone SE price is expected to come down more after the launch of iPhone SE 3 2022. It is guessed that Apple could launch the new iPhone SE 2022 this month only. The 2022 iPhone SE is speculated to add new features. People are expecting iPhone SE 2022 to feature 5G for the first time.

It is also guessed that Apple iPhone SE 2022 could use an enhanced selfie lens and the A15 Bionic chipset which is currently being used in the iPhone 13 series.

Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 could be launched anytime this month. There are news that Apple might change the design of iPhone SE 3 2022 which seems very unlikely as of now but the biggest surprise could be the pricing of the phone. Although, the US-based trillion dollar company calls the SE edition iPhones ‘affordable’.

News report claims that Apple could launch the iPhone SE 3 2022 at $300 as the starting variant. The previous launches of iPhone SE tell a different story. The amount translates to ₹22,522 which is not going to be true in any format. Apple launching iPhone SE 2022 at that price will drive the smartphone market upside down in India and similarly going to kill all its previous generation iPhone SE phones, and the mini versions of the flagship range.

