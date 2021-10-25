The upcoming Apple iPhone SE will be same on the lines of its predecessors, suggest reports. The third generation iPhone SE is rumored to be closer to iPhone XR model. The Cupertino-based tech giant started the SE range to cater developing countries and aspirational buyers worldwide.

The Apple iPhone SE will feature similar design pattern such as notch display, single lens, bezel-less edges. The new iPhone SE could also see major change in the form of FaceID instead of circular TouchID.

The iPhone SE 2020 features 4.7-inch true tone display, 1334x750 pixel resolution at 326 ppi. With A13 Bionic chip, the iPhone SE comes with 12MP rear lens and a 7MP selfie camera. The iPhone SE was launched in 64GB and 128GB versions in three colors.

iPhone SE has been a hit among Indian buyers as well. The premium segment gets manipulated with the arrival of SE because it perfectly fits the bill with its features and security. The Apple XR model was also launched to feed the new iOS buyers with single camera at the back and front.

It will be interesting to see if Apple decides to remove the power adaptor from the box like it did with the advanced models of iPhones. Last year, Apple pulled out the power adaptor and earphone out of the box to cut its carbon footprints and continued it this year as well with the launch of iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max).

The rumors are doing round in tech circles such as mydrivers.com that Apple is not going to majorly overhaul its SE design. Going by the past records Apple has used minimalistic design in iPhone SE 2020. Apple is believed to unveil the third generation iPhone SE in its Spring fall event early next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.