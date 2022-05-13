Apple is rumoured to be testing Type-C port for its future phones. Currently, Apple uses Lightning connector in the iPhones. The news report claims that this could be related to the European regulations. It further claims that the even if it is true the Type-C port could only be practical next year. It is important to note that Apple stopped shipping power adapters inside the iPhones boxes to cut its carbon footprint.

To assist the iPhone users, Apple brought in MagSafe covers that support wireless charging. According to Bloomberg news report Apple is also working on an adapter that would let future iPhones work with accessories designed for the current Lightning connector.

The use of Type-C could mean that Apple users can charge their phones and share data quickly. On top of it, it will also make the port compatible with the Android phones that mostly use Type-C port.

The EU legislation mandates the use of uniform Type-C port throughout most of the electronics devices including phones.

The news broadcaster quotes analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has predicted, would come with trade-offs -- and potentially create confusion for customers. USB-C chargers are slightly larger than the Lightning connector, but can offer quicker charging speeds and data transfers. The new connectors also would be compatible with many existing chargers for non-Apple devices, like Android phones and tablets.