Apple iPhones may come with Type-C port in future. Read here

Apple is rumoured to be testing Type-C port for its future phones. Currently, Apple uses Lightning connector in the iPhones. The news report claims that this could be related to the European regulations. It further claims that the even if it is true the Type-C port could only be practical next year. It is important to note that Apple stopped shipping power adapters inside the iPhones boxes to cut its carbon footprint.

