The emergence of covid 19 and the subsequent lockdowns have been impacting the production and the supply chain which has its origin in China and Apple iPhones have been one of the victims. Apple iPhones have been majorly developed in China but the lockdowns has restricted the production and hence supplies of the iPhones in the region and where its being exported out of China.

To cover the losses, Apple has asked its other contract manufacturers to ramp up production to meet the demands. Apple has contract makers in Vietnam and India who make iPhones and other devices. Pegatron and Foxconn majorly do the chunk of work for Apple in the region. iPhone makers Pegatron’s Shanghai and Kunshan plants operations have been suspended.

China has been facing lockdowns and its major port cities and exports hubs are facing huge pile up of goods. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also been a prominent reason for the disruption of supply chain which has led to long waiting period and delayed production.

In all this, India’s chances to emerge as the global destination for the iPhones production have gone up.