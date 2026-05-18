Apple, long revered for its premium-priced products, has managed to develop a booming business selling cheaper devices when most gadget makers are being hammered by rising costs.
Apple Is Making Hit Products and High Profits From Imperfect Chips
SummaryThe company’s popular, $599 Neo laptop is just one of dozens of Apple devices that use lower-performing processors.
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