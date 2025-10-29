Apple is offering iPhone 17 Pro at a massive discount — Here’s how you can grab the deal

Apple fans looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone now have a golden opportunity — the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro is available at a major discount on Amazon.

iPhone 17 Pro now available at a massive discount Following the global unveiling of the iPhone 17 series and the brand-new iPhone Air at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event, excitement has been high among tech enthusiasts eager to experience the brand’s latest flagship features.

With demand soaring, many are now eyeing the best online offers — and Amazon’s current deal on the iPhone 17 Pro is one of the most appealing.

The new iPhone 17 lineup is already making headlines for its sleek design and performance upgrades. In India, the iPhone 17 (256GB) is priced at ₹82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed for ₹1,49,900.

However, those buying through Amazon can get the Pro variant at a much lower price, thanks to its combination of exchange bonuses and bank offers.

Amazon’s trade-in programme lets customers exchange their old smartphones and earn up to ₹58,000, depending on the make, model, and overall condition of the device. That means if your current phone qualifies for the highest trade-in value, you could bring down the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) from ₹1,34,900 to just ₹76,900.

To sweeten the deal, Amazon is also offering an additional ₹ ₹,745 discount for those using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card during checkout. When combined with the exchange value, this brings the final effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro down to approximately ₹70,155 — a rare chance to own Apple’s latest flagship for nearly half the original cost.

You can get almost ₹7,000 off if you have an ICICI account.

For those with SBI Credit Cards, you can get ₹4,000 off on the phone.

The trade-in option not only helps customers save significantly but also encourages responsible e-waste management by recycling older devices. With this deal, Amazon is positioning itself as a top destination for Apple enthusiasts seeking premium upgrades at competitive prices.