Apple isn’t making an EV, but Chinese phone makers are showing they can

Xiaomi is a household name in China. Apart from being one of the largest phone makers, it also sells a range of electronic products, from rice cookers to vacuum cleaners. Its name recognition and brand cachet—a reputation for quality at an affordable price—will probably help sell cars too, as long as there aren’t any major design problems that become apparent once the cars hit the road. And as cars increasingly add more screens and sensors, Xiaomi will also have an edge in both operating-system design and supply-chain management.