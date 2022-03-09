OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Apple launches 5th generation iPad Air with M1 chip, sale starts on this date
Listen to this article

Apple also launched the fifth generation iPad Air with M1 chip. The Cupertino-based company has also added the Purple colour variant to the iPad Air. The iPad Air price starts at $599 (around Rs. 46,000), and will be available in 64GB and 256GB inbuilt storage variants, as well as Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+Cellular variants.

Apple iPad Air sales starts on March 18 with pre-order starting this Friday. The iPad Air now comes in six different colours.

iPad Air also features the new 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds.

The Wi-Fi model of new iPad Air starts at 54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at 68,900 in India.



