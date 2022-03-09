Apple launches 5th generation iPad Air with M1 chip, sale starts on this date

Apple launches 5th generation iPad Air with M1 chip, sale starts on this date1 min read . 01:51 AM IST
- The iPad Air now comes in six different colours
Apple also launched the fifth generation iPad Air with M1 chip. The Cupertino-based company has also added the Purple colour variant to the iPad Air. The iPad Air price starts at $599 (around Rs. 46,000), and will be available in 64GB and 256GB inbuilt storage variants, as well as Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+Cellular variants.
Apple iPad Air sales starts on March 18 with pre-order starting this Friday. The iPad Air now comes in six different colours.
iPad Air also features the new 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds.
The Wi-Fi model of new iPad Air starts at ₹54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at ₹68,900 in India.
