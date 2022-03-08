OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Apple launches iPhone SE 3 with 5G. Price, specifications here
Listen to this article

Apple has launched the ‘affordable’ iPhone SE having A15 Bionic chipset and also being the first 5G-phone under the SE category. The iPhone SE 3 becomes the third generation affordable smartphone by the Cupertino-based trillion dollar company. The iPhone SE 3 has been launched at $429 (nearly 33,000 ) and will be available in three colours. The sale starts on March 18.

In terms of processor, the Apple has packed the iPhone SE 3 with 4nm A15 Bionic chipset having 5G capabilities. The same processor is being used in the current iPhone 13 models. The iPhone SE 3 runs on iOS 15.

In optics, Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 sports a single rear camera of 12MP. The SE 3 features a 7MP selfie lens.

The iPhone SE 3 uses the same 4.7 inch display as in the previous generation. It comes with the same design with the circular Touch ID. The pre-orders starts on Friday, March 11. iPhone SE 3 will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout