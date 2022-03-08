Apple launches iPhone SE 3 with 5G. Price, specifications here

Apple launches iPhone SE 3 with 5G. Price, specifications here1 min read . 12:29 AM IST
Apple has launched the ‘affordable’ iPhone SE having A15 Bionic chipset and also being the first 5G-phone under the SE category. The iPhone SE 3 becomes the third generation affordable smartphone by the Cupertino-based trillion dollar company. The iPhone SE 3 has been launched at $429 (nearly ₹33,000 ) and will be available in three colours. The sale starts on March 18.
In terms of processor, the Apple has packed the iPhone SE 3 with 4nm A15 Bionic chipset having 5G capabilities. The same processor is being used in the current iPhone 13 models. The iPhone SE 3 runs on iOS 15.
In optics, Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 sports a single rear camera of 12MP. The SE 3 features a 7MP selfie lens.
The iPhone SE 3 uses the same 4.7 inch display as in the previous generation. It comes with the same design with the circular Touch ID. The pre-orders starts on Friday, March 11. iPhone SE 3 will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models.
