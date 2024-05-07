Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Apple is hosting its first hardware event of the year today. The online-only event, called "Let Loose," will be streamed through Apple's official channels. The California based tech giant has not provided any hints about the specific hardware categories that will be featured, but it is expected that the keynote will introduce new products. The event's main emphasis could be on new iPad models and their accessories. The iPad Air is anticipated to come in two sizes, while the iPad Pro is likely to feature an OLED screen and an M4 chip.
In addition to the new tablets, the company may unveil new accessories designed for iPads. The event invitation contains graphics of a hand holding a pencil, indicating that the presentation could highlight a new Apple Pencil and a Magic Keyboard. The updated Apple Pencil might include a squeeze gesture function, and the revamped Magic Keyboard could have an aluminum body and a bigger trackpad.
Witnessing what Apple has planned for today's event will be interesting. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live update: What all to expect
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Apple's "Let Loose" event is expected to introduce several new features for its iPad lineup. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPad Pro will incorporate the M4 chipset for the first time and will also transition to an OLED display, resulting in slimmer bezels. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is anticipated to be 20% thinner, while the 11-inch variant could be 15% slimmer.
Additionally, Apple will likely unveil upgrades to key accessories, such as the third-generation Apple Pencil and the updated Magic Keyboard. The iPad Air range is also expected to receive an upgrade with a larger 12.9-inch display, previously exclusive to the Pro line. These developments suggest notable changes across Apple's iPad offerings.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live update: When and how to watch livestream
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live: Apple's Let Loose event will begin at 7 AM Pacific Time (7:30 PM Indian Time). The upcoming event will be streamed live on Apple's official YouTube channel and Apple TV.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!