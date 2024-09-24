Apple MacBook Air M1 to be available for under ₹50,000 during Amazon sale. Here's how the deal works
The MacBook Air M1 will see a significant price drop on Amazon, from ₹62,990 to ₹55,990, with an extra ₹3,000 discount for select bank cards. Prime members can buy it for ₹49,990 during a limited-time early bird offer.
With festive sales just around the corner, the biggest question on everyone's mind is about the deals coming on Apple prodcuts. However, ahead of the upcoming sale, a teaser of the offer on MacBook Air M1 has gone live on Amazon, giving us a hint about the upcoming offer.
