Business News/ Technology / Apple MacBook Air M1 to be available for under 50,000 during Amazon sale. Here's how the deal works
Apple MacBook Air M1 to be available for under ₹50,000 during Amazon sale. Here's how the deal works

The MacBook Air M1 will see a significant price drop on Amazon, from ₹62,990 to ₹55,990, with an extra ₹3,000 discount for select bank cards. Prime members can buy it for ₹49,990 during a limited-time early bird offer.

Apple claims the new M1 chip inside makes the Macbook Air faster than 98% of all PC laptops sold last year, while the Pro will deliver up to 2.8 times faster performance than before (Apple)Premium
With festive sales just around the corner, the biggest question on everyone's mind is about the deals coming on Apple prodcuts. However, ahead of the upcoming sale, a teaser of the offer on MacBook Air M1 has gone live on Amazon, giving us a hint about the upcoming offer.

MacBook Air M1 price:

MacBook Air M1 was launched in India at a price of 92,990 and is currently listed at 62,990 on Amazon. However, the Apple laptop will be listed at 55,990 and there will be an instant bank discount of 3,000 on certain bank cards.

Additionally, as part of the early bird offer, Amazon Prime members will get a further 3,000 off in the first few hours, bringing the effective price down to 49,990.ck

MacBook Air M1 specifications:

MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560x1600 resolution and is powered by the M1 chipset with 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, which the company claims can "crush everyday tasks while using far less energy". Running on MacOS, the MacBook Air M1 is said to have a long battery life of 18 hours. In terms of design, the MacBook Air M1 has a sleek aluminium finish and weighs just under 1.3kg.

MacBook Air M1 isn't Apple's fastest or newest laptop, but it's still a great machine for everyday use. Apple has also confirmed that the laptop will indeed support all of the Apple Intelligence features that will be introduced with the upcoming macOS update. Apple also has a history of supporting its products over a long period of time, which should provide some reassurance to potential buyers.

Published: 24 Sep 2024, 09:08 AM IST
