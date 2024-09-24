The MacBook Air M1 will see a significant price drop on Amazon, from ₹ 62,990 to ₹ 55,990, with an extra ₹ 3,000 discount for select bank cards. Prime members can buy it for ₹ 49,990 during a limited-time early bird offer.

With festive sales just around the corner, the biggest question on everyone's mind is about the deals coming on Apple prodcuts. However, ahead of the upcoming sale, a teaser of the offer on MacBook Air M1 has gone live on Amazon, giving us a hint about the upcoming offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MacBook Air M1 price: MacBook Air M1 was launched in India at a price of ₹92,990 and is currently listed at ₹62,990 on Amazon. However, the Apple laptop will be listed at ₹55,990 and there will be an instant bank discount of ₹3,000 on certain bank cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, as part of the early bird offer, Amazon Prime members will get a further ₹3,000 off in the first few hours, bringing the effective price down to ₹49,990.ck

MacBook Air M1 specifications: MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560x1600 resolution and is powered by the M1 chipset with 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, which the company claims can "crush everyday tasks while using far less energy". Running on MacOS, the MacBook Air M1 is said to have a long battery life of 18 hours. In terms of design, the MacBook Air M1 has a sleek aluminium finish and weighs just under 1.3kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}