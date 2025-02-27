Apple MacBook Air with M4 chip launching soon: Here’s what we expect

Apple MacBook Air M4 is to launch soon globally with the new M4 chip. Here’s everything you need to know about the new-gen laptop.

Over the past few months, Apple has been making some crucial announcements for operating systems across devices. In addition to OS upgrades, the company revealed its affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e globally. Now, as we enter the last month of Q1 2025, Apple is expected to host a spring lunch event which will likely reveal the new generation MacBook Air with M3 chip and the iPad 11 with several rumoured upgrades. Therefore, with new devices launching soon, people are quite excited to see what changes have been planned for the new-gen devices. Now, as the launch is expected to take place in the coming weeks, here's what we expect from the new MacBook Air.

Apple MacBook Air M4 launch date Over the past few weeks, there have been several speculation surrounding the MacBook Air M4 launch. While we are yet to get an official launch date, reports suggest that Apple could plan a March or April launch which may unveil several other new-generation devices alongside the MacBook Air M4. Therefore, as we wait for the MacBook Air M4 launch date, know what we expect the new model to look like in terms of upgrades and new features.

Apple MacBook Air: What we expect The new generation Apple MacBook Air is expected to come with a significant hardware upgrade with a new processor and Apple Intelligence features. Last year, the tech giant launched the M4 series chip which consists of three powerful processors. We expect that the upcoming MacBook Air model could come with the standard M4 chip, offering powerful performance and support for the latest AI-powered features. Apart from these upgrades, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the MacBook Air could come in two display sizes 13-inch and 15-inch which are currently codenamed J713 and J715.

We expect that Apple could upgrade the MacBook Air from a Thunderbolt 3 port to a Thunderbolt 4 port, offering faster data transfer speeds. The new model could feature a Liquid Retina display and a new nano-texture finish display variant as well for enhanced viewing experience. However, no other major design changes are expected as of now. Therefore, to confirm the upgrades and design, we may have to wait until the official launch announcement.