Apple MacBook Pro, iPad Pro could feature 5nm chip: Report

As per Kuo's previous tipp, MacBook Pro and iPad Pro would enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022. He also suggests that it might be possible that Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may come with “5nm advanced node.”
The US technology giant Apple reportedly use a new 5nm chip in its iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. Both these gadgets are heading towards mass production this year and will not use a 3nm chip technology, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He also added that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with new processors would enter mass production in 4Q22.
As per Kuo's previous tipp, MacBook Pro and iPad Pro would enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022. He also suggests that it might be possible that Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may come with “5nm advanced node." It means that these upcoming laptops will have the same M2 chip under the hood, powering the MacBook Pro (2022) and MacBook Air (2022).
Reportedly, there was a disagreement among analysts about the chip technology that Apple will use to power the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. This is how Kuo reiterated his claims that the models might come with 5nm chips.
Kuo further mentioned the reason for his claims on Twitter saying, “EMS must buy components from October at the latest for products that will enter mass production in 4Q22, but 3nm chips won't be available until January 2023. So I think the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, which will enter mass production in 4Q22, will adopt new but unlikely 3nm processors."
Recently, it was also reported that Apple is working on future devices for the Bluetooth 5.2 standard, according to a filing in the Bluetooth SIG products database first spotted by MacRumors. Although there is no official confirmation on this development, reports suggest that it could point at support for LE Audio on future audio products starting with the expected AirPods Pro successor.
The tech giant’s filing suggests a Bluetooth 5.3 host subsystem, which as per the report points towards Bluetooth 5.2. According to the reports by MacRumors, Bluetooth versions listed by Apple are for some reason always a version higher than the version that ends up on products. Apart from Bluetooth versions, the support for Bluetooth v5.2 would come as good news for those in the iOS ecosystem especially if they listen to a lot of music and that is because of LE audio.
