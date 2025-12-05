Apple may actually be winning the AI race

During the Covid-19 lockdowns of fiscal 2021, Apple iPhone sales were up 39% from the year before, as customers needed new devices to work from home. Phone 16 was heavily marketed as the Apple Intelligence phone and sales were decent, but no one’s idea of a blockbuster. Now the iPhone 17 lineup is being sold in a more traditional Apple manner with focus on hardware, design, and camera—and it looks to be doing much better. Those fiscal year 2021 phones are five years old now in fiscal 2026, and people need a new one. It’s as simple as that.