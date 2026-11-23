Apple is reportedly preparing a busy product launch schedule for the first half of 2027. The company is expected to introduce several new products between February and April, including the iPhone 18e, standard iPhone 18, an updated entry-level iPad and a new MacBook Neo.

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Apple may launch iPhone 18e, new MacBook Neo and iPads in early 2027: Report According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to focus on more affordable products during the February-March period. A refreshed MacBook Air is also expected to arrive around the same time as these devices.

The report suggests that Apple could follow a staggered launch schedule instead of introducing all its products at one major event. This would allow the company to announce different products over several weeks.

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Apple is also working on more premium devices for the first half of 2027. These reportedly include an iPad Air with an OLED display, an updated iPad Pro and the second-generation iPhone Air.

iPhone 18e, iPhone 18 and MacBook Neo expected in February or March The iPhone 18e is expected to be one of Apple's key launches in early 2027. The smartphone is likely to succeed the iPhone 17e and could bring improvements to its processor, memory and battery life.

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According to current reports, the iPhone 18e could be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 chip, which is expected to be built using a 2nm manufacturing process. The standard iPhone 18 is also expected to use the same processor.

Both smartphones could reportedly feature 9GB of RAM and offer better battery life than their predecessors. However, Apple has not confirmed any of these specifications.

The iPhone 18e is also expected to retain a relatively compact design compared to Apple's more expensive models. Earlier reports have suggested that it could feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel rear camera. There have also been rumours about a possible move from the traditional notch to Dynamic Island.

Another major product expected during this period is the next-generation MacBook Neo. The affordable laptop could receive Apple's A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM. New colour options are also possible, although these details remain unconfirmed.

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Apple is reportedly preparing an updated entry-level iPad as well. It could feature an A19 chip, support for Apple Intelligence and Apple's N1 wireless chip, which is expected to bring Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The refreshed MacBook Air is also expected to arrive in the same launch window, with reports pointing towards an upgrade to Apple's M6 processor.

OLED iPad Air and iPhone Air 2 could arrive later Apple is also reportedly preparing a second batch of products for the first half of 2027. These devices are slightly behind the more affordable products in the company's manufacturing schedule.

One of the biggest expected changes is an OLED display for the iPad Air. Apple currently uses LCD technology on the iPad Air, and the reported upgrade could bring better contrast, deeper blacks and improved picture quality.

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The next iPad Air is also expected to receive a faster processor, with reports pointing towards Apple's M5 chip.

The iPad Pro is also in line for an update. The next-generation model could feature a newer M-series processor and a vapour chamber cooling system. This would help manage heat during demanding tasks.

Apple is also working on the iPhone Air 2. The second-generation model could address some of the limitations of the first iPhone Air. Reports have pointed towards the addition of an ultra-wide rear camera, improved battery life and a smaller Dynamic Island.

The phone could also feature Apple's A20 Pro processor and a newer C2 modem. However, its final specifications and launch date are not known yet.

Apple has more products planned for the rest of 2027 The first half of 2027 is not expected to be the only busy period for Apple. The company is reportedly working on several other products for later in the year.

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These include its 20th-anniversary iPhone, which could be called the iPhone 20, along with a new Apple Watch, smart glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras.

The camera-equipped AirPods are particularly interesting because they are reportedly being developed with artificial intelligence features in mind. Their cameras could collect visual information and provide additional context to Apple's AI assistant, Siri.

Apple's first smart glasses are also expected to be part of its future AI plans. They could include cameras, speakers and other sensors, allowing users to interact with Siri and access information without taking out their phones.

The 20th-anniversary iPhone is expected to be one of Apple's biggest launches in 2027. However, it is likely to arrive towards the end of the year rather than during the February-March launch window.

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For now, Apple has not officially confirmed any of these launch dates or product specifications. The details are based on reports about the company's development and manufacturing plans, and they could change before the products are announced.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.