An attendee looks at a Huawei Technologies Co. Mate X2 smartphone at the company's booth at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Huawei took the wraps off its latest high-end foldable smartphone, hoping to stake out a place in a fast-expanding category despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back Trump-era sanctions anytime soon. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in 2023: Report

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 08:58 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • A foldable iPhone is reported to be under development
  • An analyst claims the design and mass production details have not been confirmed yet

Apple, as a smartphone manufacturer is one of the few companies that can afford to skip on new trends until they are refined enough for use. However, folding screens from other manufacturers like Samsung are grabbing the buyer's attention. Considering the growing trend, Apple may soon introduce its own version of the folding format device. A new report suggests that Apple may introduce a foldable smartphone as early as 2023.

An analyst who has often been correct about Apple’s launch schedule and the brand’s future strategies, Ming-Chi Kuo, recently claimed that the American tech giant has plans to launch a foldable iPhone by 2023.

The analyst didn’t just stop there, he also provided some details about the screen size of the iPhone. According to Kuo, the phone could feature a screen of around 7.5-inch to 8 inches.

Despite this, the analyst claims that Apple is in no hurry to create and launch the folding phone. He also stated that the design for the folding iPhone has not been locked in yet but it might resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The analyst mentioned another variable that could delay the launch of the foldable iPhone. Kuo claimed that Apple is yet to address the "key technology and mass production issues."

Though Kuo has proven to be a credible source for all new Apple, it is still too early to see any confirmation or official announcement from the brand. The reader is advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

via MacRumours

