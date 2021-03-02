Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in 2023: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple, as a smartphone manufacturer is one of the few companies that can afford to skip on new trends until they are refined enough for use. However, folding screens from other manufacturers like Samsung are grabbing the buyer's attention. Considering the growing trend, Apple may soon introduce its own version of the folding format device. A new report suggests that Apple may introduce a foldable smartphone as early as 2023.

The analyst didn’t just stop there, he also provided some details about the screen size of the iPhone. According to Kuo, the phone could feature a screen of around 7.5-inch to 8 inches.

Despite this, the analyst claims that Apple is in no hurry to create and launch the folding phone. He also stated that the design for the folding iPhone has not been locked in yet but it might resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The analyst mentioned another variable that could delay the launch of the foldable iPhone. Kuo claimed that Apple is yet to address the "key technology and mass production issues."

Though Kuo has proven to be a credible source for all new Apple, it is still too early to see any confirmation or official announcement from the brand. The reader is advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

via MacRumours

