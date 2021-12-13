Apple Music debuts on Google Nest and other devices in India. Read how you can enjoy

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple Music will now be available on Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays starting today in India. With Apple Music now available on Nest devices such as Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, iPhone and Apple Music users now have more choices when it comes to where they can utilize their Apple Music service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To set up Apple Music on your device, first link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app. After it is set up, you can easily queue up your favourite playlist or artist to play over your connected device.

To set up Apple Music on your device, first link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app. After it is set up, you can easily queue up your favourite playlist or artist to play over your connected device.

Users also have the ability to set Apple Music as your default music streaming service in the Google Home App for a seamless integration and playback experience.

“As of today, you can now ask Google Assistant on Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays to play your favourites on Apple Music in India, Australia, Canada, S. Korea and Mexico," said Google India.

Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs, albums and playlists just by using their voice. You can also use your Google Assistant to play music by genre, mood or activity.

