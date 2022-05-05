Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Apple not accepting your credit/debit card? Here is how to make the payment

Apple not accepting your credit/debit card? Here is how to make the payment

1 min read . 04:18 PM IST Livemint

  • Apple accepts various other methods of payments
  • RBI new rules on auto-debit is to blame

The changing of auto-debit rules by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has impacted many users especially those with recurring payments. One such set of users are Apple App Store, Apple ID users that requires monthly auto debiting of a fixed amount to run the services smoothly. Earlier, we used to add our credit or debit cards to the portal and it tends to debit the recurring amount every month when it’s due but the change has tumbled it.

Like the Apple users, Netflix, Google and other app users complained about the rejection of their credit or debit cards. The new auto-debit rules were brought in last October by the RBI and since then people have been facing issues with the recurring payments.

Apple no longer accepts Indian credit or debit card for its subscription and ID. Your old payment method added to the Apple ID will not work for auto-debiting. Currently, Apple accepts netbanking, UPI and Apple ID balance for recurring amount. 

Last year, Apple started accepting UPI payments for the subscription and App Store which helped millions of people in India. Now you can set the payment option to your UPI ID and link it with Apple. Every month, it will auto deduct the recurring amount to keep the process going. 

In 2020, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the UPI auto pay feature for auto-debiting of recurring payments. Similarly, you can also make payments for your Netflix and Google recharges through UPI ID. 