Apple now provides real-time scores with new Apple Sports app, Tim Cook says 'Can’t wait to…'
Apple launches free Sports app for iPhone users in US, UK, and Canada. Provides real-time scores, stats, and betting odds. Includes MLS, NBA, NHL, Premier League, and more. Future updates will include MLF, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA.
Apple has launched a new Apple Sports app that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, odds and more right from their lock screen. The new Sports app is free and doesn't come with any ads for now, and is initially available to iPhone users in the US, UK and Canada.