Apple launches free Sports app for iPhone users in US, UK, and Canada. Provides real-time scores, stats, and betting odds. Includes MLS, NBA, NHL, Premier League, and more. Future updates will include MLF, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA.

Apple has launched a new Apple Sports app that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, odds and more right from their lock screen. The new Sports app is free and doesn't come with any ads for now, and is initially available to iPhone users in the US, UK and Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple says that its new Sports app can currently help keep users up to date on numerous leagues, including MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball, NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based tech giant said that many other prominent leagues will be available from there next season, including MLF, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL and WNBA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While explaining the reason for the new Sports app, Apple’s senior vice president of Services Eddy Cue said, “We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats. Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues."

According to a report from Engadget, users have been able to access real-time scores since iOS 16 by moving around the Apple TV app or other third-party apps, such as MLB's own app, which would also display live scores on a user's lock screen or dynamic island, but Apple says the new method is "a simple and fast way to keep up with the teams and leagues you love".

The new Apple Sports app also allows users to directly stream their favourite league by sending them to Apple TV Plus or or streaming service where they can watch the game live.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook also shared his excitement about the new app via a post on X, noting “The new Apple Sports iPhone app makes following your favorite teams and leagues fast and simple. I can’t wait to use it during the 2024 @MLS Season, which kicks off tonight between Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake on #MLSSeasonPass!"

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!