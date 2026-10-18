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Apple October 2026 launches: Touchscreen MacBook Pro, M6 iMac, OLED iPad Mini and more expected

Apple could announce a touchscreen MacBook Pro, an M6-powered iMac and an OLED iPad mini by the end of October 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has invited select media members to a product event in Los Angeles on October 28.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published18 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Apple October 2026 Event.
Apple October 2026 Event.(MattTalkTech)
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Apple could announce several new products in the final days of October 2026, including a touchscreen MacBook Pro, an M6-powered iMac and an OLED iPad mini. Apple has invited a group of media persons to a product event on 28 October in Los Angeles, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The company isn't planning on holding a traditional livestream but rather a hands-on demonstration.

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The expected launches can bring a lot of changes in Apple's Mac and iPad lineup, including the addition of touchscreen technology to the MacBook Pro lineup. However, Apple has yet to officially declare most of these products or their release dates. The iPhone Duo’s October availability and a high-memory Mac Studio configuration are among the hardware announcements the company has confirmed.

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Apple October event: What to expect

According to Gurman’s report for Bloomberg, Apple may start announcing new products around October 27, earlier than the media event on October 28. Additionally, MacRumors has covered a few hardware releases and software upgrades that might be released this month.

Here is what could arrive before the end of October.

OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro

The most significant among the potential announcements is a new, redesigned MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen. Apple may also release a thinner and lighter version of the 14-inch and 16-inch models, according to a report by MacRumors.

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The OLED panel could take the place of the current mini-LED panel, with better contrast and deeper blacks. Touch input is expected to be an enhancement of the keyboard and trackpad. The new models, though, might be powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, rather than the new M6 Pro and M6 Max processors. Apple has yet to confirm the rollout schedule.

Also Read | Want Apple’s first foldable iPhone? iPhone Duo pre-orders start today at 5:30 pm

M6 MacBook Pro and iMac

Another possibility is that Apple could release a 14-inch MacBook Pro with its expected M6 chipset. Another option is to get a new 24-inch iMac with the same chip, new colours and performance enhancements for the desktop.

These products remain unconfirmed, and reports differ on whether the M6-powered models will arrive alongside the redesigned OLED MacBook Pro.

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OLED iPad mini and software updates

Apple is also known to be working on an OLED iPad Mini. The existing reports suggest the tablet will be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, will have a front camera with landscape orientation, modified speakers and better water resistance. The company hasn't declared any specifications or release date.

It may also be software features that are scheduled for Apple in October. iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2 and macOS 27.2 could be coming sometime this month, which could mean more Siri AI language support. Apple has not announced a release date.

Also Read | Apple Welcome Home 2026: Check new smart home devices, prices and features

What Apple has officially confirmed

The iPhone Duo will be available in India from October 23, and pre-orders will open at 5:30 PM on October 16, Apple has announced. The company has also announced that it will have a unified memory configuration of 512GB available in the Mac Studio by the end of October.

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The touchscreen MacBook Pro, M6 MacBook Pro, OLED iPad mini and M6 iMac are all reported launches at this time. Apple’s final announcements and availability dates could differ from current expectations.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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