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Apple october launch events: Home Hub, Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro and OLED iPad Mini tipped

Apple is expected to unveil a new smart home hub, a refreshed HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV at its 13 October event, teased as “Welcome Home”. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple could introduce its first touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro and a redesigned OLED iPad mini around 27 October.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published9 Oct 2026, 09:28 AM IST
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Apple's Welcome home event them and John Ternus (CEO of Apple).
Apple's Welcome home event them and John Ternus (CEO of Apple).(File Photos)
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Apple is preparing to unveil a new range of hardware products in October 2026, with announcements expected to cover smart home devices, Mac computers and iPads. The company scheduled its first presentation on 13 October on its smart home ecosystem and is expected to present another product around 27 October. The launches could be a major milestone in Apple's strategy under new CEO John Ternus.

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According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple's late-October event will feature its first touch-screen MacBook Pro, alongside a new iPad Mini. The company is also predicted to roll out the next-generation M6 chip to the MacBook Pro and iMac. Apple's 13 October event, first teased with the phrase “Welcome Home” by marketing chief Greg Joswiak, is likely to be dominated by connected home gadgets and Siri's artificial intelligence features.

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Apple Home Hub, HomePod Mini and Apple TV expected on 13 October

The first presentation by Apple will be on Tuesday, 13 October at 9 AM ET (6.30 pm IST). The company will be presenting an online video presentation in addition to in-person media sessions in NYC, according to FoneArena.

The anticipated announcements will include Apple's first-ever dedicated smart home hub with a screen, an updated HomePod mini, and an Apple TV refresh. Apple is interested in smart home technology, and Siri's AI capabilities could be pivotal to the new devices, especially as the company attempts to secure a foothold in the market against Amazon and Google.

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There have also been rumours of possible deals with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric for “connected home” items such as smart doorbells, locks and thermostats.

Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro could arrive later in October

Gurman reported that Apple will hold another product presentation on or around 27 October. The event may include new OLED-screen and touchscreen-enabled versions of the MacBook Pro, which would represent a drastic shift in Apple's high-end laptop lineup.

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Also Read | iPhone 18 in early 2027, iPhone 20 later? Apple may split its launch cycle

The laptops are expected to feature a redesigned interface that adapts to touch and traditional keyboard-and-trackpad inputs. They might still include the Dynamic Island interface that Apple is using on its iPhones. Apple has not officially announced product names, specifications or date of launch.

OLED iPad Mini and M6-Powered Macs expected

Apple is also reportedly working on an iPad mini redesign, featuring an OLED display, a new speaker system and a front-facing camera in landscape mode.

Also Read | Apple TV 4K, MacBook Pro, HomePad: What’s coming after September launch

The 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac might get the M6 processor upgrades without any change to their exterior appearance. These changes would extend Apple's hardware refresh beyond its plans for touchscreen laptops.

Apple has not officially confirmed the 27 October event or the reported devices.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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