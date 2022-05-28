Apple offering extra trade-in credit for your old phone. Check here

To know about the current value of your iPhone you will have to answer few questions. It is available online on the Apple India website. The page will ask to feed the brand and phone followed by the IMEI number and an automatic exchange value will appear for your old phone. You do not have to go anywhere for the exchange. The executive will come and pick the phone once you confirm the new iPhone purchase. Both; pick up and delivery will happen at the same time, and are handled by Apple’s courier partner.