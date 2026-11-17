Thousands of Apple users in the US reported trouble accessing the company's services on November 17, with problems affecting iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay and Apple Music. Complaints also included difficulties signing in to Apple Accounts, activating new iPhones and accessing developer services, pointing to a disruption across several parts of Apple's ecosystem.

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Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in reports involving multiple Apple services through the day. Reports of Apple Pay problems began climbing at around 11.40 am ET, followed by a surge in complaints about iCloud shortly before noon.

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The tracker also recorded an increase in reports involving Apple Support, Apple Business Manager, Apple Store, Apple Card and Sign in with Apple. However, Downdetector relies on user submissions, meaning its figures do not represent every affected customer.

Apple outage: iCloud sign-in errors and App Store problems frustrate users Several users took to online forums to describe problems accessing their Apple accounts and services. Some said they had been unexpectedly signed out of iCloud and were unable to log back in because of verification errors.

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Others reported that the App Store was failing to load, app downloads were getting stuck and Apple Music could not connect to its servers.

There were also complaints about difficulties activating new iPhones and signing in to Apple Accounts. Developers reported trouble accessing App Store Connect, while Apple Pay and Apple Card users flagged problems with payment-related services.

A discussion on Reddit's r/iPhone community on November 17 featured users describing iCloud login failures, App Store connectivity issues and device activation errors.

While these accounts do not independently establish the scale of the disruption, they highlight the range of services users were struggling to access.

Has Apple confirmed the outage? Despite the growing number of complaints, there was no clear confirmation that all the reported problems were linked to one widespread technical failure.

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StatusGator, which monitors service disruptions, reported a partial Apple outage and identified issues with iCloud Account and Sign In. It also recorded more than 1,200 user-submitted outage reports over a 24-hour period, while indicating that the disruption had been resolved.

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However, Apple's public System Status page was listing its services as operational in the latest information available during reporting.

The company has not confirmed a common cause for the problems reported across iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay and other services. There is also no verified evidence linking the disruption to a cyberattack.

Users experiencing difficulties can check Apple's System Status page for updates on individual services.

Apple outage follows a series of major US service disruptions The Apple disruption comes after a series of outages affecting major services in the US.

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On November 16, a banking disruption linked to Chase Bank affected customers of other financial institutions, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Online payment platform Zelle was also among the services affected.

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Last week, a communications outage disrupted air traffic across the country. A separate Microsoft outage also prevented users from accessing Outlook email and Microsoft 365 applications, including Teams and Word.

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