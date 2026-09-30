Apple Pay India launch in collaboration with Axis Bank: How to set it up on your iPhone? Check step-by-step guide

US technology giant Apple has forayed into India’s digital payments space by launching its Apple Pay service in partnership with Axis Bank.

The service will allow Apple device users in India to make payments using compatible iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch devices, including when they are travelling overseas.

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"India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we're so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Apple Pay is different from UPI as it uses an eligible bank card rather than directly transferring money from a bank account. Apple device users can make payments at physical stores, within apps and on websites without entering a PIN or OTP during checkout, the company said.

Also Read | Apple Pay launches in India with Axis Bank cards: How it works

More banks are expected to join the platform by the end of the year.

"Apple Pay is in discussion with other banks as well. Some of them are expected to come onboard by the end of this year," Reuters quoted a source tracking the development as saying.

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How to set up Apple Pay on iPhone in India Step 1: Open Apple Wallet Open the Wallet app on your iPhone and tap the ‘+’ (Add Card) button.

Step 2: Select your card Choose Debit or Credit Card and follow the instructions displayed on the screen. You can also add an eligible Axis Bank card through the Axis Bank mobile app.

Step 3: Scan or enter card details Use your iPhone's camera to scan the card or enter the card details manually when prompted.

Step 4: Complete verification Apple or Axis Bank may ask you to verify the card before it can be added to Apple Wallet. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the verification process.

Step 5: Start using Apple Pay Once the card has been successfully added and verified, it can be used through Apple Pay at supported contactless payment terminals and participating online merchants.

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How to pay using Apple Pay For an iPhone with Face ID, double-click the side button, authenticate using Face ID or your passcode, and then hold the top of the iPhone near a contactless payment terminal.

On an iPhone with Touch ID, double-click the Home button, authenticate with Touch ID and hold the device near the terminal.

What did Apple say? Apple said customers holding eligible Visa and Mastercard credit cards issued by Axis Bank can add their cards to Apple Pay and make payments at thousands of participating stores and online merchants across India. The cards can also be used at NFC-enabled payment terminals globally.

Payments through Apple Pay are enabled by Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, allowing users to complete transactions without requiring a cellular network or Wi-Fi connection.

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Apple Pay fees, fraud prevention and talks with UIDAI, NPCI Apple charges its banking partners a fee for transactions processed through Apple Pay, while the decision on whether to pass that cost on to customers rests with individual partner banks.

In a report released earlier this year, Apple said its payment service helped banking partners prevent around $1 billion in financial fraud in 2025. The company also said Apple Pay contributed to more than $100 billion in additional merchant sales worldwide, largely through secure transactions conducted on the platform.

Apple has also held discussions with Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), although no agreement has been reached so far.

Meanwhile, Apple Pay will be supported by millions of merchants nationwide, including Apple Store outlets and platforms such as Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg and Zomato, among others.

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Apple Pay is currently offered across over 90 countries and regions and is supported by over 11,000 banking and payment network partners globally.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X