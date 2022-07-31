Apple Pay likely to be compatible with Chrome, Edge and Firefox soon

Apple Pay likely to be compatible with Chrome, Edge and Firefox soon2 min read . 06:02 AM IST
MacRumors contributor Steve Moser found that Apple Pay works with Edge and Chrome in the iOS 16 beta 4 and shared his findings on Twitter.
Apple Pay may finally be compatible with Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox web browsers in its latest iOS 16 beta 4 version. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser found that Apple Pay works with Edge and Chrome web browsers in its recent iOS 16 beta 4 version.
He shared the screenshot of these findings on Twitter which read, "Continue with Apple Pay" option on Apple's checkout page while using Edge browser. At present, Apple Pay only works in Safari on iOS 15 and older version. It prevents you from using any other web browser if using Apply Pay, according to The Verge as quoted by news agency ANI.
"On the latest iOS 16 beta Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome and I assume any third party browser. On iOS 15 Apple Pay only works in Safari," he wrote with the screeshots shared on his Twitter handle.
"This doesn't work in Edge or Chrome on that latest macOS beta because I assume it requires the third party render engines to be updated whereas Edge and Chrome on iOS use Safari's render engine," he further tweeted.
However, Moser did not mention Firefox in his post, but other users noticed its compatibility with Apple Pay before the release of iOS 16 beta 4. Earlier this month, a post shared on Reddit showed an option to pay with Apple Pay in iOS 16 beta 2 while using Firefox. Another user on iOS beta 3 said that they have the option to pay with Apple Pay on Firefox.
According to Moser notes, Apply Pay is still not available in the latest macOS beta. The Verge stated that the third-party browsers are free to use their own search engines on macOS, so people might not see any support for Apple Pay putside Safari.
This might came as the Digital Markets Act is all set to come into effect during the spring time in 2023 and impose a particular set of rules and regulations on companies including Apple, Meta, and Google.