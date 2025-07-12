Apple Pencil may soon let you draw in the air, new patent suggests

Apple appears to be working on a next-generation Apple Pencil that could redefine how we interact with digital devices, not just by touching screens, but by writing or sketching in the air or on any surface.

According to a newly published patent filing spotted by Patently Apple, Apple is developing a stylus that may function independently of a screen, potentially allowing users to write, draw, and gesture in mid-air. The patent outlines the use of advanced motion-sensing technologies that could turn the Apple Pencil into a freeform input device.

Optical Sensors to Track Movement Without a Screen The document describes the use of optical flow sensors or laser speckle flow sensors, similar to those found in optical mice, to track the movement of the Pencil across a wide range of surfaces. These sensors are capable of detecting small shifts in light and shadow as the device moves, allowing for accurate motion capture.

To achieve this, the Pencil would measure spatial and temporal changes in image brightness. This data would then be translated into real-time input on a connected screen such as an iPad, Mac, or iPhone.

Drawing in Air, Navigating Files, and 3D Control What makes this development particularly noteworthy is its potential beyond simple sketching. According to the patent, the Pencil could support air gestures for handwriting, drawing, or even manipulating 3D objects. This opens up possibilities for spatial computing and AR applications, especially in combination with devices like the Vision Pro headset.

The Apple Pencil could also act as a universal spatial controller, enabling users to navigate files, control audio playback, or perform other system-level actions with mid-air gestures.

Multi-Device Compatibility The illustrations in the patent show the stylus being used alongside various Apple products, including the iPad, MacBook Pro, iPhone, and the Vision Pro. This indicates a broader ambition to make the next Apple Pencil a central part of Apple’s hardware ecosystem.

No Launch Timeline Yet As always with patents, there's no guarantee that the product will be commercialised. However, the technology described could significantly expand how users interact with Apple devices, especially in AR environments or creative workflows that benefit from untethered input.