Apple Plans New Fees and Restrictions for Downloads Outside App Store
Aaron Tilley , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Jan 2024, 04:40 PM IST
SummaryMeta, Spotify and other companies are weighing new options for customers as Apple makes changes to comply with a new European law.
Apple is planning to add new fees and restrictions when it begins allowing third-party software downloads outside its App Store in response to a new European law intended to tear down its closed iPhone app ecosystem.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less