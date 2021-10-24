Apple Polishing Cloth has prompted Elon Musk to take a jibe at Tim Cook. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX took Twitter to express his words. The occasion was the launch of Apple’s new store in Turkey’s city Istanbul.

This is not the first time Elon Musk had done something. Earlier, he tweeted to use Signal over update issues with WhatsApp.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday announced the opening of a new store in Istanbul via Twitter saying, “Introducing Apple Bağdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space."

Introducing Apple Bağdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space. pic.twitter.com/BtJiGDAeqq — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 22, 2021

Elon Musk responded to his tweet saying visit the store to see one of Apple’s latest offering - an Apple Cloth that is priced at about ₹1,900 on the company’s official online store.

Come see the Apple Cloth ™️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021

Recently, Apple has unveiled a Polishing Cloth is made of nonabrasive materials and can be purchased in India for ₹1,900. The microfiber towel bears an Apple logo. As of now, it is unclear how Apple’s Polishing Cloth differs from other microfiber cloths that are selling for prices much lower than at what the tech giant is selling its cleaning cloth.

