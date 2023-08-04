Changing dynamics in Average Selling Price

Despite several quarters of growth, the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones declined by 8 percent QoQ but grew by 13 percent YoY, reaching US$241 in the second quarter. The share of smartphones in the sub-US$200 segment declined from 70 percent to 65 percent compared to the previous year, showing an 11percent YoY dip. The mid-range segment (US$200<US$400) remained stable with a 22 percent share, while the mid-to-high-end segment (US$400<US$600) grew by 34 percent YoY in second quarter of 2023 , holding a 5 percent share. The premium segment (US$600+) exhibited the highest growth, with a 75 percent YoY increase and reaching a 9 percent share.