Apple releases iOS update 17.1.2, users face THESE challenges: All details

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 platforms unveiled in September. These releases follow the recent introduction of iOS 17.1.1, which was also a bug fix update. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To obtain iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2 on compatible iPhones and iPads, users can access the update through the Settings app by navigating to General > Software Update. As indicated in Apple's release notes, iOS 17.1.2 primarily focuses on crucial security enhancements, specifically addressing vulnerabilities that could have potentially been exploited in prior iOS versions.

However, there have been reported issues with the recent update. As indicated in a GottaBeMobile report, the iOS 17.1.2 update is presenting challenges for certain iPhone users. Among these issues, some are newly surfaced, while others have persisted from prior iOS 17 versions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The existing catalog of iOS 17.1.2 problems encompasses swift battery depletion, Bluetooth complications, Wi-Fi issues, challenges with Exchange, and difficulties with both first and third-party apps, adds the report.

This update is available for a range of devices including iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

Moreover, Apple has identified vulnerabilities related to the processing of web content, which may lead to the disclosure of sensitive information. Notably, there have been reports suggesting that these issues might have been exploited in versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first security concern, identified by WebKit Bugzilla as 265041 and assigned CVE-2023-42916, involves an out-of-bounds read. Apple has tackled this issue through improved input validation. The second vulnerability, detailed in WebKit Bugzilla as 265067 and assigned CVE-2023-42917, pertains to a memory corruption vulnerability that could potentially lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple has addressed this concern by implementing enhanced locking mechanisms.

As per the California based giant, users are strongly advised to update their devices to iOS 17.1.2 promptly to ensure they benefit from the latest security enhancements and protect their devices from potential exploits.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.