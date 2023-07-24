Apple retail stores to soon support home delivery service: What it means for users2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a home delivery service called 'EasyPay Online Ordering' in its retail stores, allowing customers to purchase products in-store and have them delivered to their home or office.
Apple retail stores may soon offer home delivery service to its customers. According to a memo obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, Apple is reportedly working on a new mode of delivery for its devices. The company is said to be planning the introduction of ‘EasyPay Online Ordering’ in its retail stores, which will allow customers to purchase products in-store and have them delivered to their home or office. The service will offer various fulfillment methods, including home shipping and product personalization, all in a single transaction.
