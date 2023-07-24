Apple retail stores may soon offer home delivery service to its customers. According to a memo obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, Apple is reportedly working on a new mode of delivery for its devices. The company is said to be planning the introduction of ‘EasyPay Online Ordering’ in its retail stores, which will allow customers to purchase products in-store and have them delivered to their home or office. The service will offer various fulfillment methods, including home shipping and product personalization, all in a single transaction.

As per Gurman, the EasyPay Online Ordering program is set to launch in Apple stores starting in August this year. Customers will have the option to choose home delivery when making a purchase at the store, and the products will be shipped to their desired location within a few days using the company's EasyPay point-of-sale machines.

Previously, store employees could only recommend online purchases or assist customers in placing orders on the website, but the new program integrates home shipping directly into the Apple retail EasyPay terminals.

The move to offer home delivery marks a significant shift for Apple's traditional approach to selling products in its stores. With the increasing competition from online retailers like Amazon, this move could give Apple an edge and make it more convenient for customers who live far from an Apple Store to buy their products.

Additionally, this program could help Apple reduce the amount of inventory it needs to keep in its physical stores. It will also provide greater convenience to customers purchasing heavy items like iMacs, as they can choose to have the products shipped directly to their homes.

It is speculated that the EasyPay Online Ordering program could also be a step towards offering home delivery for Apple's Vision Pro, the company's first mixed reality headset. The headset comes with various combinations of headbands, light seals, and prescription lens inserts, which can be cumbersome and confusing for some customers. With various combinations available, maintaining sufficient stock in physical stores would be challenging. However, with the option for shipping delivery, Apple stores can still fulfill Vision Pro orders, even if certain components are not immediately available, potentially preventing the loss of high-value sales worth $3,500 or more.

As of now, Apple has not made an official announcement regarding the program's launch date. However, if it becomes operational before the release of the iPhone 15 series, customers will have the option to receive their purchases at home through Apple's retail stores.