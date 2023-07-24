It is speculated that the EasyPay Online Ordering program could also be a step towards offering home delivery for Apple's Vision Pro, the company's first mixed reality headset. The headset comes with various combinations of headbands, light seals, and prescription lens inserts, which can be cumbersome and confusing for some customers. With various combinations available, maintaining sufficient stock in physical stores would be challenging. However, with the option for shipping delivery, Apple stores can still fulfill Vision Pro orders, even if certain components are not immediately available, potentially preventing the loss of high-value sales worth $3,500 or more.

