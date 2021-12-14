Apple is rolling out a new update to enhance safety and privacy of the users. The US-based trillion dollar company is releasing the iOS 15.2 update in the selected markets which is going to add a new scan feature for the nudes images sent to or from children. Apple had earlier said that it will also scan its iCloud photos for child sexual abuse material. Privacy has been a major concern for the iPhone maker in the developed nations.

The new iOS 15.2 update will bring other features including the transferring data from the iCloud in an unfortunate case of demise of the user.

The anti-sexting feature will access the incoming and outgoing images, videos under the messaging app and blur it if nudity or sexual content is encountered. It will also prompt warning to children about the sexual content.

Children will also be able to contact their parents via the Messages app in case, such a situation occurs, but parents won’t automatically receive a notification. What it means is that for the feature to work, parents will need to enable it on a family-sharing account.

The iOS 15.2 update will also bring a new button to the camera app that will allow users to disable the iPhone from triggering the macro lens automatically.

Additionally, the update will introduce a new privacy report feature that will allow users to view which features such as location, camera, and more were accessed by each of their apps.

The 15.2 update will also bring a new “hide my email" feature that will allow you to send emails without revealing your ID by sending the same from a random address if you have an iCloud subscription.

