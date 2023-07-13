Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 10 update. Get revamped widget-focused interface, new watch faces and more2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Apple has released the first public beta for watchOS 10, featuring a revamped user interface, new watch faces, and improved applications. Users can install the beta by first installing the iOS 17 beta on their device.
Apple has recently introduced the first public beta for watchOS 10, following the developer beta that commenced in June. This latest wearable operating system from Apple is being hailed as a significant update, featuring a revamped widget-focused user interface, brand-new watch faces, improved applications, and much more., reported 9To5Mac.
