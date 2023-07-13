Apple has recently introduced the first public beta for watchOS 10, following the developer beta that commenced in June. This latest wearable operating system from Apple is being hailed as a significant update, featuring a revamped widget-focused user interface, brand-new watch faces, improved applications, and much more., reported 9To5Mac.

As per the report from the publication, following the progression to the third developer beta for iOS 17, watchOS 10, and other software, Apple has now made the initial free public version of the beta software accessible to all users interested in trying it out.

Apple brought about a significant change this year by offering the developer beta to all users free of charge. However, the release of the public beta signifies a more stable phase in the testing process, indicating that Apple is confident in allowing non-developers to install the software.

Reportedly, watchOS 10 represents a significant revamp of the Apple Watch experience, introducing a fresh widget-based user interface, mental health functionalities such as mood tracking, and a selection of new watch faces.

Additionally, native apps such as Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and Heart Rate have all received modern redesigns, featuring enhanced navigation and providing users with more easily accessible and comprehensive information.

How to install watchOS 10 beta update

To begin the process, install the iOS 17 beta on your device. Afterward, launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Navigate to the My Watch tab and select General, followed by Software Update. Next, tap on Beta Updates and opt for the watchOS 10 Public Beta. In case the option does not appear, you might need to register for the public beta at beta.apple.com using your Apple ID. Once registered, retry accessing the watchOS 10 Public Beta.

If you are wondering how to install the iOS 17 beta update first, follow these steps:

To begin, open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad with iOS 16.4 or later. Navigate to General and select Software Update. Look for the new Beta Updates button, which may take a moment to appear, and tap on it. Next, choose iOS 17 Public Beta from the available options.

If you need to modify the Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap on the corresponding option at the bottom. Select Back once you have made the necessary changes. Keep an eye out for iOS 17 Public Beta to appear on the screen and choose the Download and Install option to proceed.